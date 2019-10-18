ARCHBOLD — Current Archbold Mayor Jeff Fryman is being challenged for his seat in next month’s election by local business owner Brad Grime.
Grime, owner of Auto Images in Archbold and honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps, served on the Archbold Village Council from 1998-2009.
Incumbent Fryman, who is wrapping up his first term as mayor, was initially elected to council in November 1997.
Profiles of the candidates for mayor of Archbold follow:
Jeff Fryman
Age: 49
Address: 400 Ditto St.
Education: 1988 graduate, Toledo Christian Schools; graduate, Oak Brook College of Law (juris doctorate)
Family: wife, April; daughters, Marli (23) and Marissa (20); son, Wyat (15)
Occupation: general manager at TJ Automation Inc.
Previous political office: Archbold Village Council, elected November 2017
Reason for seeking office: “I have enjoyed my time serving the village of Archbold residents since being elected in 1997. One-third of the village council is new (two years ago) and our current administrator has been in her position just a few years. I did not feel it was time for me to walk away from this position until I felt comfortable with our stability in leadership. The current leadership will be completely capable. It just wasn’t time to walk away.”
Top three goals: “Maintaining good relationships within our county. It has taken some work to get on the same page as other local bodies of government. Everyone has different goals. I am happy that many of us have found common goals and are working together to achieve them, including the other six mayors in Fulton County. We meet regularly to find ways of helping each other. We also attend township trustee meetings and they attend our council meetings. It keeps us unified.”
“Continuing to invest our local tax dollars back into our services and the neighborhoods of our citizens. Since I have been an elected member of Archbold village government in any capacity, we have worked tirelessly to rebuild Archbold and give the citizens back their hard-earned incomes, to keep their home values up and give them the services that they expect. Quality of life is very important.”
“Continuing to work with current leadership understanding that tax money is not our money. It is the taxpayer’s money. We have to keep that in mind and make decisions based on what we personally would invest our personal money in. They all get it. They are all approaching things from a common-sense approach and I can tell by their questions and goals that we all have the same thought process in the end. We just all get to those decisions differently. I want to leave an impression that we always take care of our citizens first and can lend a hand to our neighbors when they need to call on us for help.”
Brad Grime
Age: 65
Address: 301 Lawrence Lane
Education: 1972 graduate, Archbold High School
Family: wife, Marsha; children, Jamie, Shawn and Dusty Grime and Amanda Walker; 10 grandchildren
Occupation: Business owner of Auto Images in Archbold, 1986-present
Previous political office: Archbold Village Council, 1998-2009
Reason for seeking office: “To give our citizens a choice. I want to be the mayor that is truly open to the people at all times. With the help of the community, we will face our issues together.”
Top three goals: “To maintain strong police, fire and emergency departments. To work with and listen to these department heads.”
“Always be mindful of the infrastructure in our village. Water, sewer, sanitary and street improvements should be in the forefront.”
“Work with our business and industrial community. Listen to their needs and act upon them.”
