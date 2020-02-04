WAUSEON — Patrick Griggs was sworn in by Mayor Kathy Huner as the newest member of Wauseon City Council in a regular meeting held Monday.
Griggs will serve the remaining two years of the unexpired term of Rick Frey, who was elected in November to complete two years of an unexpired term as Clinton Township trustee. Griggs had previously served on the board of the Fulton County Sportsmen Club for 10 years.
A joint meeting took place with the Clinton Township Trustees Ivan Hite, Larry Neuenschwander and Frey to appoint Frey to the Wauseon Union Cemetery Board for the unexpired term of Dave Murry to Jan. 1, 2021. The motion was approved by council and the trustees, and the joint meeting was adjourned.
In regular council business, council accepted the recommendation of the buildings and grounds committee to allow the Wauseon Beautification Team to paint the downtown light poles. The city will be supplying the black paint for the project that will be conducted as a fundraiser for the beautification team for the purchase of flowers for the downtown area.
The beautification team hopes to have each of the 57 poles sponsored for a minimum of $150 each. April 25 is the date chosen for the project, with May 9 as a back-up. No limit has been set for the number of people on a team. Each team will need to supply brushes, tarps and a step stool. The painting is expected to be done neatly, and not leave anything for city crews to clean up.
In the department head reports, Assistant Police Chief John Roof announced new laptops will be purchased for the department’s cruisers. A Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) in the amount of $9,531.05 will be supplemented by $3,000 from the department to make the purchase. A motion was made by council to accept the JAG monies in the amount of $9,531.05 to replace the laptops.
Council accepted the mayor’s appointment of Kurt Hoffman to the city planning commission.
The first reading was accepted on an ordinance which amends the wording for sidewalk construction and reconstruction to include the public service director as an administrator overseeing projects, along with the code administrator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.