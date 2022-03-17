• Defiance County

Greatest sitcoms:

Award-winning author and pop culture historian Martin Gitlin hosts this fun and enlightening presentation based on his book, The Greatest Sitcoms of All Time, March 28 at 7 p.m. in the Reading Room at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St. Event is free and open to the public. Geared to adults 18+.

