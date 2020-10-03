PAULDING — Community Revitalizing Paulding (CoRP) has announced its third Live Oak Historic Graveyard Tour.
Guests can join in on Oct. 17 at Live Oak Cemetery to learn about some intriguing people, listen to tragic stories, and experience eerie sights and sounds. Actors portraying the deceased will speak in first person about their life, their story, and their death. This tour is focused on the history of the deceased and a family-friendly event.
With the help of the John Paulding Historical Society and other history buffs in the community, volunteers will highlight several deceased with stories to impress. This year, the highlighted deceased includes James Lynn, Glendine Crain and William H. Phipps.
This event has been successful for many years and grows in popularity each year.
“Last year we had close to 100 people take the tour, which astonished us,” said Anne Reinhart, CoRP board member. “The graveyard tour fits the Halloween theme, but has that historic piece that people are intrigued by.”
Tours start at 3 p.m. and run until 6 p.m. The tour lasts about an hour. Each tour is $5 per person, and children 12 and under can take the tour for free. The mausoleum will be the meeting place for all coming to take the tour, and parking will be across the street in the Paulding school’s parking lot.
