A strong stand of grass has come up at Defiance's revamped soccer fields in Riverside Park.
Some seven acres of new turf is growing well in the nine fields along the west bank of the Auglaize River.
The grass was planted earlier this spring after the land was leveled and new drainage was installed. Three more fields were added.
"It's really, really nice," said the city's director of service, Rob Cereghin. "We've only watered (the grass) two times. Mother Nature's done the rest."
"It looks amazing," said Mike Adams, current board member and past president of the Defiance Soccer Association (DSA) which conducted a fundraising campaign that helped make the project possible. "We can't wait for the grass to come in all the way and then we can get the goalposts set up for all the fields and then have a dedication ceremony at the fields."
Cerghin said new goalposts for the facilities arrived Tuesday. These will be installed by city forces and the soccer association once the grass is more mature, according to Adams.
The soccer association has held its spring season at Diehl Park, Veterans Memorial Park (Latty's Grove) and Defiance High School. But the organization's hope is that the new fields will be ready to go for the fall season which begins with practice in August and matches in September and October, Adams indicated.
"We're hopeful we will be ready for the fall season in August," he said.
The DSA raised more than half ($55,000) of funds needed to cover the construction cost ($100,148) while the city's budget provided the remainder. The project contractor was B. Hill'z Excavating of Wayne.
According to Adams, "major donors" to the project were the DSA, Matt Joost of Remax Realty, the Zach and Tiffany Steece family, Coit and Dr. Karen Black, Knipp Law, Mayor Mike McCann and the Defiance Community Cultural Council.
DSA serves youth ages six to 15, Adams noted.
While the soccer association has worked hard to improve the fields today, the Defiance Optimists Club helped set the stage at Riverside Park more than two decades ago with the donation of five acres for field expansion.
A sign was installed at Riverside years ago recognizing the Optimists' contribution by naming the soccer complex in the organization's honor.
