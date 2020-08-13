BOWLING GREEN — U.S. 5th District Rep. Bob Latta’s office here has announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s assistance to firefighters grant program will be awarding funds to several local fire departments to strengthen their level of preparedness.
Jurisdictions in the Defiance six-county area receiving grant funds are Delta, $203,714.29; Highland Township in Defiance County, $106,637.14; and Antwerp, $96,261.90.
Elsewhere, Perrysburg Township Fire Department in Wood County will receive $286,666.67.
“I am pleased to share that fire departments in Delta, Antwerp, Perrysburg Township and Highland Township will be granted financial assistance to get additional materials and resources that will help them keep the public safe,” Latta stated. “Our first responders put their lives on the line in service to our communities, and we have to make sure they have the tools they need to do their job safely. I am proud to support Ohio’s 5th District fire departments so they can work to prevent and swiftly respond to threats to our health and safety.”
