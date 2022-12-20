COLUMBUS — Gov. DeWine’s office recently announced grants to support first responders throughout Ohio counties, including a large one for Defiance.
The largest local grant by far — previously mentioned in The Crescent-News — is $794,835 to the Defiance Fire Department to hire three full-time firefighters with sign-on bonuses and a full-time battalion safety chief. The grant will cover this cost for two years.
Defiance City Council has budgeted for the three firefighters next year, but not for the battalion safety chief.
When the grant expires in two years, the city will have to decide whether to retain the three positions, although council may await events to determine what course of action would be necessary.
That grant and others recently announced by DeWine’s office are part of the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention and Resilience program. This represents the fifth round of grants for the program.
Other grants for local first responders include:
• $67,200 for the Wauseon Police Department for a mobile wellness app.
• $25,000 to the Defiance County 911 Center, operated by the county sheriff’s office, for an employee health and wellness program.
• $21,578 to the Defiance Police Department for online training and a mobile wellness app.
• $13,000 to the Defiance County 911 Center for annual wellness checks and followup.
• $8,300 to the Hicksville Police Department for “peer support” training, an online wellness app. and “incident stress intervention.”
• $4,874 for the Henry County South Joint Ambulance District to cover “critical incident stress debriefing training for three personnel as well as overtime and backfill while this is occurring.
