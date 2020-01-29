Improvement of sidewalks on Defiance’s South Clinton Street are on Mayor Mike McCann’s radar.
Answering an inquiry during city council’s meeting Tuesday night about the sidewalks — the improvement for which has been pushed by At-large Councilman Joe Eureste and others in past months — the mayor indicated that a Safe Routes to School grant will be pursued. South Clinton has only a narrow sidewalk along its east side that is close to the road.
“The grant’s being worked on,” said McCann. “There’s a window for that application. I’ll try and get the details, and get that back to you. I don’t know whether we’re in that window, but when the window opens, we will be applying for that Safe Routes to School grant.”
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler brought the issue up Tuesday after being contacted by residents about the muddy sidewalk.
“The reason I’m asking is I’ve had people calling me about the mud on the sidewalks out there,” said Waxler. “Some of the mailboxes are on the other side of the sidewalk and some are on the street side. ... The mail (truck) is driving through the yards and bringing all this mud down the sidewalks and then people are walking ... . I drove down there and it’s muddy. It’s a mess.”
Keeping on the same topic, Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt asked how far a future sidewalk project will go. Will it continue south past Holy Cross School?
McCann responded that “I’m pretty sure when the request (for grant funds) goes in,” it will propose putting in sidewalks on “both sides of the street all the way to the city limits.”
Later, McCann requested help from citizens in completing the 2020 Census.
“I would really like to get a very accurate census, not only for the city, but for the county,” he said. “It’s important to us when we work on our grant writing ... that we have good numbers and have a clear understanding of what we have here in our community.”
In other business:
• council approved an ordinance allowing the monthly transfer of $525,429 among various city funds from January through September.
• council passed an ordinance authorizing a contract with Russell Standard Corp., Mars, Pa., for street pavement crack sealing. The cost is $30,437.24.
• Council President Dave McMaster noted that he received a letter from Bob Kroeger thanking the mayor, his administration and council for allowing him to make a VFW presentation at a recent meeting. VFW officials presented a certificate on Jan. 14 thanking the city for naming the new Clinton Street bridge the Purple Heart Bridge in honor of wounded veterans.
• Finance Director John Lehner informed council of eight expenditures between $15,000 and $25,000. They include: city contribution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit, $25,000; Crescent-News advertising, $25,000; software service, $21,300; software water plant chemicals, $20,043; software management, $20,000; water plant chemicals, $18,690; fire hydrant fittings, $17,070; and water plant chemicals $15,381. Before council changed the spending threshold requiring its permission from $15,000 to $25,000, each expenditure would have needed legislative approval.
• Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock asked what recourse residents may have for yards damaged from snow removal. McCann said the street department is compiling a list.
Residents can contact the street department at 419-782-2240 or send an email to pothole@cityofdefiance.com.
