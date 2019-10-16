• Henry County
Board meeting:
The Henry County commissioners met Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. with networking at the Henry County Senior Center. Henry County Treasurer Cal Spiess presented his quarterly update, and the board met with senior center director Penni Bostelman to discuss a possible grant to purchase two vehicles for the senior center. The board will not meet Thursday, and will instead attend the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) meeting in Columbus.
