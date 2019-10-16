• Henry County

Board meeting:

The Henry County commissioners met Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. with networking at the Henry County Senior Center. Henry County Treasurer Cal Spiess presented his quarterly update, and the board met with senior center director Penni Bostelman to discuss a possible grant to purchase two vehicles for the senior center. The board will not meet Thursday, and will instead attend the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) meeting in Columbus. 

Load comments