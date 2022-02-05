• Defiance County
Grant resource:
Defiance County Public Library has joined a nationwide network of nonprofit-serving agencies and offers patrons free access to electronic resources and database. For more info, contact the library at www.defiancelibrary.org, or call 419-782-1456. One on one assistance is available by appointment Mondays 4:30-7:30 p.m. and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-noon.
