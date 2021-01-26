Changes to a state grant program that has benefited many local communities figures to be changing.
Defiance County commissioners discussed the matter Monday during the first of two required public hearings they are to host on state community development block grant (CDBG) funding for local governments. Austin Serna and Adam Panas of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO), which administers grants, were on hand to explain the change.
Monday’s meeting was part of the annual regular public hearing process for CDBG funding.
Serna explained the available CDBG funds and lamented one planned change — eliminating the regular “formula allocations” which local governments are guaranteed every two years for public projects. Serna indicated that overall CDBG funding remains the same, but this will require communities to seek other programs through a different application process.
For example, a one-time $15,000 grant will be available to allow planning for projects and counties also will be eligible to apply for a community development grant.
The proposed changes have not been finalized by the state, according to Serna, so local governments are being encouraged to continue applying for funds (through commissioners) as in the past. He said the future of the program should be settled in March.
Serna also informed commissioners that Hicksville has succeeded in receiving a grant from a downtown revitalization program with limited funding statewide (see related story).
In another matter, commissioners approved a grant application by Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter for the widening of Canal Road’s shoulders near the Defiance reservoir.
If approved, the grant would provide 95% of funding for the $1 million project that proposes adding five feet of paved shoulder to Canal Road, from Defiance’s Jackson Avenue to Ball Road in Defiance Township (south of the county landfill).
This is the county’s second attempt to receive funding for the project, which would be similar to the widening of shoulders on County Road 424 — between Defiance’s North Clinton Street and Independence Dam State Park — several years ago.
“... we didn’t get it the first time,” explained Schlatter. “They (state officials) said they like the idea, try again. They didn’t discourage us from reapplying.”
The project would require a 5% match ($50,000) from the county.
A tiny portion of the work would be within the Defiance city limits, but the county will handle the local match, according to Schlatter.
Defiance City Council is scheduled to consider legislation expressing supporting for the project during its meeting tonight.
The project’s stated purpose — as with the County Road 424 shoulder widening — is to make more room for pedestrians and bicyclists in an area where there is related activity. However, the county’s bigger consideration is to provide funds to improve and resurface the road.
If the grant is awarded funds won’t be available immediately. Schlatter told The Crescent-News that the earliest construction would take place is 2023, but work is more likely in 2024 or 2025.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• received Schlatter’s weekly report on his office and the county landfill which he manages.
• discussed legal matters with Prosecutor Morris Murray and his assistant, Russ Herman. They also met with commissioners in executive session to discuss disputes involving a public body and imminent court action.
• met with Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency Director Connie Bostelman for her quarterly update. She reported that December collections totaled $540,939.88 with a caseload of 2,546.
