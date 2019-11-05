Thanks to a grant from the West Mission Area of the Diocese of Ohio of the Episcopal Church, legal immigrants in northwest Ohio are studying to become U.S. citizens close to home.
The grant was secured by Project Hope of Archbold, which provides legal services to immigrants in northwest Ohio and beyond. The organization applied for the grant after taking part in an immigration presentation at Grace Episcopal Church in Defiance last March. Because of the grant, citizenship classes for legal immigrants in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties have been taking place for the past seven weeks at St. Augustine Church in Napoleon.
Cindy and Dick Shaffer, who helped organize the talk at Grace Episcopal in March, were instrumental in helping Project Hope apply for the grant. After the grant was secured, Cindy and Dick, and Caren Bush from the church, signed on to become mentors to the legal immigrants who are taking the classes.
“The West Mission Area of our church (which encompasses 17 counties in northwest Ohio) responded to a grant request from Project Hope to financially help support Project Hope hosting citizenship classes,” said Cindy. “As a result of that, Project Hope asked for mentors from our congregation, there are 10 people going through the class, and three of the members are from our church.
“The three of us have gotten firsthand experience about what it takes for the people going through the classes to become citizens,” continued Cindy. “The grant itself was for $1,800, and it covers the cost of the facilitator, some of the materials for the class, gift cards for the mentors, and gift cards for gas for the people who go to take the test. Securing the grant has led to conversations about Project Hope possibly having a presence here in Defiance.”
Seeing firsthand how hard the people are working to become citizens of this country has been inspiring to the Shaffers.
“We need to get the word out that the people who are taking these classes and want to become citizens of this country, are not doing it because they want to take benefits from our country, they’re working and want to do it the right way,” said Dick. “They want to be a part of this country, and they take it as an honor that they’re able to do this. It’s very hard work for them, and seeing the questions on the test, I don’t think many Americans could answer them.
“A big part of the test is to prove those going through the process are honest, upstanding people who are qualified to become citizens,” added Dick.
Said Cindy: “Like Dick said, there is a lot of work to become a citizen. In addition to knowing the 100 questions, they’re taught the Pledge of Allegiance, ‘The Star Spangled Banner,’ and the significance of each and how you appropriately honor the flag. At the classes, when we say the Pledge of Allegiance, or sing ‘The Star Spangled Banner,’ everyone knows to stand up, because that’s what you do.”
For Bush, a retired educator, having the opportunity to be a mentor is something she cherishes.
“This is a privilege and an honor for me to do this,” said Bush. “It’s really interesting to see what people go through to become a citizen. To be honest, by the time they take their citizenship test, they know more about our country than most Americans who were born here.
“The students I’ve met through the program have really, really impressed me,” added Bush. “We have a booklet that we use and each night we meet we talk about history, geography, about the government ... it’s been very enjoyable to help these students prepare to become citizens of this country.”
