A wildlife reserve in Paulding County will be getting some help battling invasive species.
The Black Swamp Conservancy (BSC) recently was awarded $200,000 from the Sustain Our Great Lakes fund of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to help the Little Auglaize Wildlife Reserve. The grant was supported by $533,000 in matching funds from the H2Ohio Program.
"We're really excited about this," said aid Rob Krain, executive director of the BSC. "It's a special place, and we're excited to enhance it."
The Little Auglaize Wildlife Reserve is located between the Little Auglaize River and Washington Township Road 197. The preserve is 226 acres and for more than 25 years has had caretakers converting its farm fields into a diverse habitat for a variety of animals.
The property currently includes restored wetlands, grasslands and a successional hardwood forest that create habitats for otters, painted turtles, pheasants, chorus frogs and the federally-endangered Indiana bat, according to information from the BWC. It also has more than 70 different species of birds and 27 species of dragonflies and damselflies.
The BSC, based in Perrysburg, purchased the property in 2019.
Since its purchase, BSC staff has been continuing to work to plant native trees and plants while restoring the riverine areas. Staff found some large areas of invasive species while doing their work and needed additional funds to manage them.
Melanie Coulter, conservation manager for the BSC, said in a statement that the grant monies will allow for 125 acres of invasive species to be treated all at once. The project will take approximately two years and when complete will allow a "robust mix of native seeds and plants to overwhelm the remaining teasel seeds."
"For this property, most of what we are going to be tackling is invasive teasel," Krain explained. "We will tackle that with a mixture of mechanical means — mowing, tilling and spraying with herbicide. Once we knock that back enough, we will plant the robust mix and knock it out with native species."
The grant funds also will help restore part of a stream (approximately 1,000 feet) that had been converted into a drainage ditch. The restoration effort will help reduce erosion as well as create a better habitat for the species that call the wildlife reserve home.
The BSC grant was one of 48 approved by the Sustain Our Great Lakes fund.
"The 48 grants will restore habitat and improve water quality for the region's globally unique habitat and natural resources and emphasize the importance of partnerships and community collaboration," said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and chief executive officer of the National Fish and Wildlife Federation, in a statement.
Krain said that while work the grants will help fund is a "large-scale invasive treatment" that requires contractors, the BSC is always looking for volunteers that can help with smaller projects at the reserve. For more information or to volunteer, contact volunteer coordinator Laura Rodriguez at lrodrigues@blacksmap.org.
In addition to restoration efforts, the BSC plans to create public recreation opportunities at the reserve, including hiking trails, birding and fishing. The land is open to limited public access for hiking and wildlife observation.
"We currently have some trails we are maintaining," Krain stated. "We allow access with permit. Eventually, we would like to have it open to the public."
For more information on the Little Auglaize Wildlife Reserve, visit www.blackswamp.org.
