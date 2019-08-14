NAPOLEON — A letter of support for the Henry-Wood Sportsman Alliance to preserve land in Henry County was approved Tuesday by the board of commissioners.
The board met with Greg Carson of the Sportsman Alliance to discuss the conservation of natural resources in order to restore and manage game, fish and other wildlife, and their habitats, in Wood and Henry counties.
Following the letter’s approval, an application will be submitted to Clean Ohio, which helps fund preservation of open spaces, sensitive ecological areas and stream corridors, for a property located in Washington Township.
The board also met with administrative assistant Cathy Behnfeldt to discuss 2020 health insurance enrollment, and approved an Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction subsidy grant agreement for the Targeted Community Alternatives to Prison (TCAP) program for 2020-21.
Later in the day, board members attended the Henry County Fair senior luncheon and 4-H recognition.
A 2019 Senior of the Year certificate was awarded to Donna McGhee.
The board is scheduled to convene again today at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for Henry County Safe Communities’ Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over kickoff.
The board’s next regular meeting will take place at the Henry County office complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon, on Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. with a legal update from assistant county prosecutor Katie Nelson.
