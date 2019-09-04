NAPOLEON — More grant funding is being sought for street work on American Road.
On Tuesday, the Henry County commissioners voted to sign and submit a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Economic Development Program grant application for Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store.
Love’s is seeking $500,000 for its portion of a larger road reconstruction project spanning from Industrial Drive to Oakwood Avenue, and on Oakwood Avenue to Freedom Drive.
A Transportation Improvement District (TID) grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will pay for engineering for the $3 million project, and the city of Napoleon’s portion is estimated to be $2.1 million.
Love’s Travel Stop will be located at the southwest corner of American Road and Industrial Drive.
Napoleon city manager Joel Mazur said the purpose of the road project is to prepare for additional industrial growth in the city.
The city will fund $1.5 million of its portion of the work using Tax-Increment Financing (TIF), a tool that allows the future increase in property taxes to be used to finance the improvement generating the increase.
A public hearing on the grant application took place at the outset of the meeting.
The board will meet again Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. with a TID meeting, followed by an update on the OSU Extension Office from Carolyn Badenhop. An executive session to discuss compensation of personnel is scheduled for 10:15 a.m.
