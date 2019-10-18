An effort underway to obtain grant funding to clean up the former SK Hand Tool Corp. factory in Richland Township was discussed during Thursday’s meeting of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) Board of Trustees.
Jerry Hayes, CIC executive director, told the board that new federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant program guidelines and regulations came out days ago, and that the CIC will partner with county leadership and the Maumee Valley Planning Organization to apply for funds to remediate the site.
The factory — located on Hickory Street, just outside the Defiance city limits — closed years ago when the owners declared bankruptcy, and is deteriorating.
County officials have completed two phases of EPA-required environmental testing at the site. The board of Defiance County’s newly formed land bank discussed moving forward with purchasing the property at its Sept. 30 meeting.
The land bank, like others around the state, provides a mechanism for public acquisition of vacant or blighted properties until they are sold or deeded to a user.
“Depending on approval of that grant, you may see movement next spring on the SK Hand Tool property,” Hayes said.
Hayes also noted that an estimate obtained for the project in 2017 — $450,000 for demolition and grounds cleanup — would need to be updated. Grant applications are due Dec. 3. If successful in obtaining the grant, the county would need to provide a 25% match, though not all of it has to be in cash.
Also Thursday, CIC workforce development manager Carla Hinkle reported that Manufacturing Day, held Oct. 4 at Northwest State Community College (NSCC), rural Archbold, was a success.
Thirty-two employers and more than 400 area students participated in the event, which introduced high school juniors and seniors to the manufacturing career options available in northwest Ohio.
In Defiance County, students from Defiance, Fairview, Hicksville and Ayersville high schools took part, as did some Defiance Middle School students, and students from Williams, Henry and Fulton County schools.
Manufacturing Day was presented by the four counties’ economic development offices, in partnership with Custom Training Solutions and Northwest State.
Hinkle also reported that she recently spoke at the International Economic Development Council’s 2019 annual conference, held Oct. 13-16 in Indianapolis.
“The emphasis was on workforce partnerships, so I highlighted Northwest State, the Dream Center, the apprentices with APT and our newest partnership with Defiance College,” Hinkle said.
At the start of Thursday’s meeting, board members received an early draft of the CIC’s 2020 budget, which is slated for review by the finance committee on Oct. 31.
“It’s not really for a large discussion, at this point, just to start the process of looking at that,” said board treasurer Tyson Stuckey.
In other business Thursday, the board:
• received a report from Stuckey on September’s financial results. He reported revenues were a little more than $6,500, with $5,500 in investor support. Expense wise, Stuckey said “nothing stood out” last month, save for the first payment made to the state treasurer for a recent audit. Stuckey said the audit is almost complete, pending the completion of a review. Recommendations arising from the audit include the creation of travel/entertainment and public record policies.
• heard Hayes report that during September, funds passed through the CIC from the city to a pair of companies — Clemens Mobile Welding and B&B Molded Products — as job-creation incentive program awards.
• heard during Hinkle’s report on workforce development that a workforce budget is being determined. Hinkle also told the board that she is continuing to work with the Black Swamp Boy Scouts on the creation of “explorer posts” — on-site locations where students could learn the ins and outs of various professional fields. Hinkle said she plans to share more about this at next month’s meeting.
• heard Hinkle report on an effort underway to create “teacher manufacturing bootcamps” similar to those in Ottawa and Sandusky counties. The week-long camps would provide teachers with an up-close look at area manufacturers, allowing them to earn either continued-education credits, or college credits toward a master’s degree, in the process. Hinkle said Defiance, Henry, Williams and Fulton counties have expressed interest in participating, and that the effort is being spearheaded by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC).
• heard Hayes report that the city of Defiance has annexed the northwest quadrant of Carpenter and Elliott roads.
• heard Hayes report back after attending the Ohio Economic Development Association’s 2019 annual summit. He said that among JobsOhio’s new platforms and objectives is a focus on promoting industrial sites and increasing the state’s inventory of prepared sites. As such, he said the CIC will talk to JobsOhio about Defiance County’s current and proposed sites, including the mega-site off of County Road 424, the Harmon Business Park, and Defiance’s north side, which Hayes said “is showing a lot of activity.” Hayes added he also plans to discuss with JobsOhio a possible expansion at Hicksville Industrial Park.
• heard Hayes note that there will be upcoming opportunities to apply for state and federal grants for workforce development, as well as possible redevelopment money extended for brownfield sites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.