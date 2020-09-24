• Paulding County

Grant cycle:

The Paulding County Area Foundation has opened the grant cycle for distribution in December 2020. The deadline for the grant cycle is Nov. 14. Non-profits are urged to apply. The application is available at the Paulding County Area Foundation located at 101 E. Perry St. in Paulding or may be downloaded on the Foundation’s website at www.pauldingcountyareafoundation.com.

Past non-profits receiving grant dollars include the Paulding Soccer Club that has used funds to construct new soccer fields. The Friends of the Black Swamp Nature Center used its grant dollars from to provide improvements to the trails and grounds among its 51 acres of woodlands, wetlands and meadows that provide the residents of Paulding County an area to roam, learn and enjoy.

