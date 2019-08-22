• Paulding County
Grand opening:
A new Dollar Tree store in Paulding will hold its grand opening Saturday. The store is located in the Paulding Place shopping plaza on U.S. 127, at the north edge of the village. Dollar Tree Stores Inc., formerly known as Only $1, is an American chain of discount variety stores that sells items for $1 or less. Store hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
