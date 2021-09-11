PAULDING — This town’s new skateboard park is up and running, and will be the subject of a grand opening ceremony Sunday.
The observation is scheduled for 1 p.m., according to Paulding Mayor Greg White, at the park.
Located just south of the Paulding High School athletic fields in LaFountain Park, the facility actually has been open for a week or so, the mayor indicated.
“It’s all ready to go,” he said Friday. “Kids already are skating on it.”
With the park’s metal fence open to all now, Sunday’s ceremony merely will commemorate the village’s effort to upgrade the facility.
“It’s nice,” said White. “It looks like something that experienced skateboarders could use, but there’s also some lower ramps for younger kids learning stuff.”
The old facility had been removed by the village as it had been deteriorating.
Village council subsequently approved a contract with American Ramp Company, Joplin, Mo., to revitalize the park. The contract cost was $98,578.96, just below the engineer’s estimate ($99,578.96).
Four larger ramps have been installed along with a couple smaller ones and a few rails. All the ramps have a light orange color.
The village’s share in the construction cost — to be covered by the town’s recreation fund — initially was pegged at $48,778.96, minus possible cost overruns.
A community development block grant totaling $49,800 — part of the village’s regular “allocation” grant from the state every two years — covered much of the cost.
