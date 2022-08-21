HICKSVILLE — One man was injured early Saturday morning near here in a shooting which may raise a question of self-defense for a county grand jury to consider.
breaking
HICKSVILLE — One man was injured early Saturday morning near here in a shooting which may raise a question of self-defense for a county grand jury to consider.
According to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office which is investigating the case, the incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of Cicero Road, near Seevers Road, in Milford Township, several miles northeast of Hicksville.
The man who was shot was taken by Hicksville EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital where he was treated and released. Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel said he was shot once in the shoulder.
Authorities were informed of the shooting by both the person who was shot and the person who shot him, according to the sheriff.
He said the incident began as a "family disturbance" with a verbal altercation at a residence at Seevers and Rosedale roads. This continued when one person chased the other in a vehicle.
"It was a verbal argument which escalated at the residence and escalated into one party chasing one party down the road," explained Engel. "An altercation took place where the victim was shot one time."
Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray said the case likely will be presented to a county grand jury that is scheduled to meet this week.
"It remains under investigation," he told The Crescent-News Sunday afternoon. "There's an allegation of self-defense. ... Once the entire file is submitted to my office, we're going to review it and expect to present it to a grand jury this week. We'll know what the grand jury thinks after we present it to them and offer people the opportunity to testify and talk about what their version of the story is."
"The grand jury will determine whether or not its self-defense or a criminal act," said Engel.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.