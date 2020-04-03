While area courts have adopted a variety of measures to help prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus — limiting contact with the public — felony grand jury proceedings have been impacted in some area counties as well.
Grand juries meet regularly at the county level to consider criminal cases presented by the county’s prosecuting attorney. Seven of the nine members must vote to return an indictment, at which point criminal proceedings begin in the respective county common pleas court with an initial appearance or arraignment on the charges.
Defiance County had a grand jury session in early March, and was set to have a second on Tuesday, but the latter was postponed until at least April 14. Among the cases to be presented is that of a local man (Dustin Vogelsong) charged with the murder of his grandfather on March 1.
As of Thursday afternoon, Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray had not decided whether to convene that session, in which he would present approximately 10 other “serious” cases. (He may have another couple dozen less serious cases to present as well, but not to that grand jury, he indicated.)
Because Defiance County holds grand jury sessions every 2-3 weeks, Murray is considering his options for holding his next one. The last convened on March 11.
But he is being particularly cautious about the Vogelsong case because of its seriousness. He does not want to provide any possible material for an appeal at some future point.
Therefore, he said that case would not be part of a possible grand jury by video or teleconferencing, although that method might be an option for other less serious cases. There is no precedent for such a grand jury proceeding in Ohio, he said.
On a case as serious as Vogelsong’s, Murray said “I’d be pretty leery about trying something new,” and added that he would “do everything we possibly can to avoid that problem.”
Another option he is considering for the other cases is proceeding with bills of information. These are used when an agreement is reached with a defendant’s attorney to proceed on a charge without a grand jury indictment.
The bill serves as the charging document for prosecutors, in lieu of the indictment.
Murray said there are now eight to 10 Defiance County cases in which defendants are incarcerated on preliminary charges at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio before their cases are presented to a grand jury. Bills of information could be used in these cases, he indicated.
These are cases that already have had preliminary proceedings in Defiance Municipal Court — which by law cannot adjudicate a felony — and were bound over to common pleas court. (Felony cases are sometimes filed in municipal court after a defendant is arrested by a particular investigative agency to determine only if there is probable cause to hold him or her on the charge before a grand jury convenes.)
“I’m hoping there’s several cases that we can proceed with on a bill of information,” Murray said.
Henry County is another local jurisdiction that recently has delayed grand jury proceedings due to coronavirus concerns.
The last Henry County grand jury convened in February, and another was supposed to have met in March, but this has been postponed until at least May, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers.
She said Henry County usually holds a grand jury each month, while the one that had been set in March would have been asked to consider about two dozen cases.
Howe-Gebers explained that Henry County Common Pleas Judge John Collier is “exploring different options” for a future grand jury proceeding. She mentioned teleconferencing as one possibility.
However, she believes that a recent ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court concerning constitutional “speedy trial” timelines in criminal cases would allow proceedings to be delayed into July, if necessary.
Elsewhere, Fulton, Paulding, Putnam and Williams counties each held grand juries in March.
