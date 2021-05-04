NAPOLEON — A donation will allow Napoleon’s fire department to establish a new grain rescue training facility in town.
Napoleon City Council approved the $52,000 in-kind donation during its meeting Monday night.
That action highlighted a number of motions handled by council on a night when it considered only one legislative item — a water contract with the Village of Florida (see below).
The in-kind donations from eight companies — Gerald Grain Center, Farmers Elevator Grain and Supply, Edon Farmers Coop, Jewell Grain Co., Legacy Farmers Cooperative, CHS Insurance, Mercer Landmark and Custom Agri Systems — will be used to create the grain rescue facility on Oakwood Avenue.
During an interview with The Crescent-News Monday night, Napoleon Fire Chief Clayton O’Brien called the donation a “big, big deal for everybody,” and said he was “very much appreciative” of the above companies’ contributions.
They are donating a grain bin, a grain leg simulator and a mobile engulfment simulator trailer.
O’Brien isn’t sure when the equipment will be put together, but said “it’s happening this year” at the city’s existing firefighter training facility along Oakwood Avenue. The project will require concrete pouring, according to O’Brien.
Once constructed, the facility will be available for training to first responders and grain handlers throughout northwest Ohio, and perhaps beyond.
A four-day class taught by the firm SATRA, Livonia, Mich., will be offered eventually, according to O’Brien. He is envisioning holding the class on an annual basis.
Also Monday, council approved an emergency resolution allowing a new contract with the Village of Florida for water service. The emergency provision means the legislation becomes law immediately.
Napoleon Councilman Jeff Comadoll commented that “this is probably the best thing that’s happened for the City of Napoleon and the Village of Florida in years. I just wish Liberty Center would have done the same thing ... .”
Liberty Center recently decided to obtain water service from the Northwestern Water and Sewer District in Bowling Green.
Councilman Dan Baer agreed with Comadoll’s assessment.
“I would agree anytime that you have the city and the village — two entities within the same county — working together, I think that’s positive not only for the City of Napoleon and the Village of Florida but for Henry County,” he said.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved a motion authorizing the law director to compose legislation allowing $1.1 million to be borrowed from the city’s electric fund for improvements to American Road and Oakwood Avenue. Salenbien Trucking and Excavating Inc., Dundee, Mich., was awarded a $1.35 million contract last month by the city to rebuild Oakwood Avenue (north of U.S. 6/24) and American Road, west from the section completed for the new Love’s travel store last year.
• passed a motion approving the donation of paint by Gerken Paving to upgrade the Wildcat in downtown Napoleon. City officials decided to spruce up the Napoleon High School mascot painted on the downtown pavement in honor of the girls basketball team’s Division II state championship in March.
• passed a motion making the final contract award to Kirk Bros. Co. Inc., Findlay, for the ongoing wastewater plant upgrade. The city was awaiting word on a loan totaling approximately $15 million loan, which has now been approved at 0.37% interest for 25 years, according to Napoleon officials.
• approved a motion awarding a contract to Rupp Rosebrock, Liberty Center, for the improvement of Lynne Street, between Glenwood Avenue and the street’s westerly end. A new waterline, curb replacement and resurfacing are among the improvements. The cost is $174,162.78 with an Aug. 14 completion date. Rupp Rosebrock was the lowest bidder among six companies.
• passed a motion accepting a $1,000 PEP grant for the Napoleon Police Department.
• approved a motion awarding a contract to Advance Rehabilitation Technology, Bryan, for the 2021 sanitary sewer cleaning program. The cost is $59,344 while the city has budgeted $80,000. Advance was the low bidder among four companies.
• passed separate motions accepting the following donations: $500 from the American Legion Bert G. Taylor Post 300 to the police department for summer youth programs, a contribution from the Henry County Community Foundation Inc. for the new Napoleon Aquatic Center’s climbing wall and $1,000 from Napoleon VFW Post 8218 to purchase of water rescue equipment for the city fire department.
• approved a motion creating a new fund to accept federal money form the American Rescue Plan. The city is expected to receive approximately $1.61 million.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel.
