In just a few more days the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) will hold its big commemoration to celebrate the town's 200th anniversary, and one VIP has committed to attending.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will be coming, according to DDVB Executive Director Kirstie Mack.
"He will be here," she told The Crescent-News Monday morning. "We do have confirmation. ... I think it's fantastic that he will be joining us and is as excited about the bicentennial as we are."
The time of the governor's arrival won't be known until later due to safety considerations, she indicated.
As previously reported, two separate events are planned Friday — one in the morning at Community Auditorium and another one beginning in the late afternoon and continuing into the evening at Defiance Public Library.
The first, a more official commemorative event, is planned from 10-11:30 a.m. at Defiance Community Auditorium, 629 Arabella St., while an event with a party-like atmosphere — it's being called a "birthday bash" by the DDVB — will follow from 6-9 p.m. at the Defiance Public Library fortgrounds, 320 Fort St.
During the morning session, Mayor Mike McCann and Richard Rozevink, director of the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum in Defiance will make presentations.
The Friday evening bash will feature music by the Northwesternaires and Ned Clark and his jazz quartet while a time capsule will be sealed and outdoor games, a photo booth, book signings by local authors and food trucks will be featured as well.
Free cake, provided by Meeks, and ice cream, offered by Arps Dairy, will be available to all in attendance while the party will conclude with a fireworks display at dark. The cake — four large sheet cakes pieced together with different designs — will be cut and served up sometime around 7:15 p.m.
While organizers had hoped naturally for great weather, the early forecast offered by the National Weather Service (NWS) is a bit unsettled. The expected high temperature for Friday issued Monday morning was 62 degrees with a 30% chance of rain after 8 a.m., increasing to 40% Friday night.
If things get too wet for the evening session, events might be moved to the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne, or VFW Post 3360 at First and Clinton streets, according to Mack, while the fireworks could be in question. However, these are decisions which will need to be made later in the week or on Friday.
A DDVB committee which has organized the events would prefer the library fortgrounds as the location for the birthday bash because this is central to Defiance's founding. Not only did Gen. Anthony Wayne establish Fort Defiance there in 1794, but when the town's earliest developers laid the city out more than 25 years later, the area south of the fortgrounds was the epicenter.
Because of that, said Mack, the committee is "trying to focus a lot of the major events near or on the original plat."
Commemorative bicentennial items are on sale now at the DDVB office, 325 Clinton St., and online.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.