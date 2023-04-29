Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joined a of crowd of dignitaries who helped Defiance celebrate its 200th birthday Friday.
DeWine attended the morning speeches of several officials at Defiance Community Auditorium that were punctuated by two performances by the Defiance High School Symphonic Band.
A less formal event — braving chilly, rainy conditions — followed Friday evening at the Defiance Public Library fortgrounds area, the epicenter for the city when it was laid out in the early 19th century.
Richard Rozevink, director of the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum, set the stage for Friday morning’s program by noting the significance of the date (April 28), when 200 years ago the city’s plat was officially recorded (see related story).
A series of proclamations noting the occasion were exchanged among the public officials in attendance Friday, including Mayor Mike McCann’s declaration that April 28 is the date to celebrate Defiance’s birthday. DeWine joined in the congratulatory remarks.
He wished the city “happy birthday,” saying “it’s a big deal when you have a bicentennial. And I am just honored that you allowed me to be part of this.” Too, he described the Defiance High School Symphonic Band’s performance as “great,” and encouraged a round of applause for its renditions to that point of “Sousa!” and “Stars and Stripes Forever,” both with impressive levels of precision. (Later, the band performed a medley of songs by the band Journey.)
Too, DeWine noted the contents of Mayor Mike McCann’s speech earlier, when he spoke about Defiance’s quality of life and other assets, saying he had laid out a “vision” for the community.
“Look, it’s a great vision,” said DeWine. “You all live in a great community. Talking about the quality of life, there’s no better place to live than Ohio. And there’s certainly no better place to live than Defiance. I look to the future of Ohio and it’s good, it is strong and you kind of reflect that here.
“If you look at Defiance, you look at Defiance County, what you have going on — you have a great agriculture community, you have a great manufacturing community and you have Defiance College, which is a major, major asset,” continued DeWine.” ... So you have those three things going, and that sort of reflects what we have in the state of Ohio.”
During his speech, McCann — a Defiance native — encouraged the city’s residents to “enjoy their celebration” and likened the community to a “200-year-old corporation,” calling its inhabitants “shareholders.”
“... and like any good shareholder, you’ll do everything you can to guarantee that success,” said McCann. “So as the CEO of the city, I am before you to share a vision that we hope will ensure that success.”
In that vein, he said one of the priorities is “quality of life.” One way of promoting this is to take advantage of the city’s parks system, McCann indicated, but particularly it’s riverfront where Defiance’s earliest history unfolded.
“... it’s time for us to recapitalize on the rivers we have here in the City of Defiance,” said McCann, whose administration has proposed a new park park just south of the Purple Heart bridge over the Maumee River.
Sarah Tackett, executive director of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce, welcomed all to Friday’s event which also was attended by may other local officials and a large crowd of interested participants. And she recognized members of a bicentennial committee formed by the Development Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) which has been working for more than a year on this year’s events.
Three state legislators were on hand Friday and spoke — 81st House District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon, 82nd House District Rep. Ray Klopfenstein of Haviland and 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon — while U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio offered some remarks by video and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz attended and offered remarks as well. She was connected to a nature-related matter for the celebration — the planting of a buckeye tree.
Also attending were Defiance County commissioners David Kern and Dana Phipps along with Dr. Richanne Mankey, president of Defiance College and Austin Serna, for U.S. 9th District Rep. Marcy Kaptur.
On Friday evening, the DDVB hosted a “birthday bash” at the Defiance Public Library grounds which included music, the sealing of a time capsule and the cutting of a 200th birthday cake with red, white and blue frosting.
