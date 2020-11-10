COLUMBUS — Most Republicans may not have welcomed the outcome of last week’s presidential vote, but they were doubtlessly happier with how things turned out for Ohio’s General Assembly.
All 99 seats for one of the chambers there — the Ohio House of Representatives — were up for election, and Republicans expanded their majority.
Before Tuesday, the count was 61 Republicans and 38 Democrats. Following the Nov. 3 returns, the tally for the 134th General Assembly beginning in January will be 64 Republicans and 35 Democrats.
Republicans also had controlled the Senate, 24-9, and may have expanded that majority to 25-8, after flipping one seat in northeast Ohio.
However, the outcome of a Columbus area Senate seat held by Republican incumbent Stephanie Kunze of Hilliard is still in doubt. Her re-election bid has a 41-vote lead, but some ballots remain to be counted and a recount may be needed.
One of those re-elected Tuesday to the Ohio House was 82nd District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance. He easily defeated a write-in candidate (Elecia Wobler) with 96% of the vote.
“As far as the (Ohio) House and Senate, last Tuesday was a fantastic day,” he said, noting that both chambers retained Republican super majorities (60%) that could override a gubernatorial veto, while the state supported President Donald Trump by several percentage points. “I think that’s reflective of the state. We have become a more conservative state over the last four to five years.”
Riedel joined Republican incumbents Jim Hoops of Napoleon (81st District) and Derek Merrin of Maumee (47th District) in winning new two-year terms.
In the Ohio Senate where winners receive four-year terms, voters decided the 16 even-numbered districts this year. The other 17 odd-numbered districts will be on the ballot in 2022.
One of the 17 is the 1st Senate District held by Republican Rob McColley of Napoleon.
“I am happy to see Ohio Senate Republicans sweep their races and actually pick up a seat in northeast Ohio,” McColley stated. “It’s validation that the people of Ohio appreciate what we’ve accomplished and would rather have our vision for Ohio than the left’s.”
McColley plans to seek a second full term in 2022.
“I hope voters see I’ve done what I said I would do by advancing a conservative agenda for rural northwest Ohio,” he told The Crescent-News. “That’s what I campaigned on in 2018 and what I will continue to campaign on in through 2022.”
The area’s other state Senate seat — the 2nd, representing most of Fulton County and several other Toledo area counties) — was won Tuesday by the appointed Republican, Theresa Gavarone of Bowling Green.
Ohio senators receive four-year terms, while state representatives receive two-year terms. Each is subject to term limits — two terms in the Senate and four in the House.
