The Defiance County Republican Party’s candidates forum that had been scheduled last week has been postponed for another day, with a new planned venue.
The forum for the six Republican candidates running in the March 17 primary had been set for Thursday evening, but is now scheduled for 7 p.m. March 12 at the Second Story, 210 Clinton St.
As its name implies, the venue is on the second story of a building in downtown Defiance, just across from the county courthouse.
The Republican event that had been scheduled last week was to have been held at the Defiance Elks. However, the organization determined that its bylaws would not permit a party-sponsored event, according to Defiance County Republican Party Central Committee chairman Ian Weber.
Democrats have no contested primary on March 17, so there has been no candidates forum for them in this election. But they will have candidates facing Republicans in the November general election, when another forum could be scheduled.
Two Republicans are seeking their party’s nomination on March 17 in the county sheriff’s race, where incumbent Doug Engel is opposed by Gary Plotts, presently a county commissioner.
Democrats do not have a candidate for sheriff in the November election, so the Engel-Plotts winner could take all in the race for a four-year term beginning in January 2021.
Plotts’ decision to seek the sheriff’s position helped produce a four-candidate race in the GOP primary for that commissioner seat. The Republican candidates are David Kern, Otto Nicely, Patty Schafer and Joe Schindler.
The winner will face Democrat Diane Mayer in November for the four-year term beginning in January 2021.
Independents have until March 16 to file for the fall election in all county races, while write-ins are subject to an Aug. 24 filing deadline.
Weber explained that each candidate will be given an opportunity to introduce themselves and make a presentation during the March 12 forum. Audience members will be given an opportunity to ask the candidates questions, he added, or mingle with them afterward.
The event is expected to last an hour or hour and a half, according to Weber.
Light refreshments and beverages will be provided.
