The 51st annual Vince Polce Defiance Band Spectacular took place Saturday evening at Fred J. Brown Stadium where two local high school bands joined four others and the Ohio University 110 to showcase their talents.
The host Defiance High School Marching Band of Class took the field along with the Ayersville High School Band for the local acts. Also appearing were
The Lima Shawnee, Evergreen, Sylvania Northview and Olentangy high school bands, while the headliner was the OU 110 band.
The stands were filled while the warm weather was just right with a slight breeze which helped make things comfortable for students in the bands and supporters.
The Ayersville Pilots started the evening off with a couple of classic tunes with a “Doobie Brothers” showcase, and helped welcome and warm up the crowd. The crowd seemed to thoroughly enjoy the flawless “pinwheel” formation the band performed.
Defiance High School Band of Class put on an energetic performance of “Sweet Victory” and featured a couple students on drums, electric guitar and a singer. The crowd showed its enthusiasm with everyone on their feet at the end of the performance.
“All the bands did a fantastic job, and the students were excited to perform,” said Cathy Booth, Defiance High School band director, who also noted that she “enjoyed watching the Ohio University Band perform.”
At the end the night, the Ohio University 110 Band performed “Love Show,” showcasing its many techniques.
Overall, the night was filled with lots of standing ovations from the crowd.
