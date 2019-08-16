NAPOLEON — If there’s one thing the Henry County Agricultural Society knows, it’s that there’s no such thing as a perfect “textbook” Henry County Fair.
Some of them, however, come awfully close.
With hot, though pleasant, sunny weather and strong crowds throughout, this year’s Henry County Fair closes out as close to a “normal” county fair as can be expected.
“Outside of the rain we had Monday, everything went smoothly,” said Agricultural Society president Steve Roby. “We had very good crowds.”
The one flaw in the fair’s performance may have come on Monday, with a rain that may or may not have hurt crowd numbers, but did nothing to dampen the spirits of fairgoers. “There were still a lot of people,” Roby noted.
Despite the rain, almost everything went on at the fair as scheduled. “I think a horse show was delayed,” he said. “We were able to do everything else when it was scheduled.”
Roby pointed to the Grand National Tractor Pull as an example of an event which succeeded beyond expectations. “We ran five classes,” he said, “(and) three of them were grand national classes. There were 77 vehicles for the night.
“If you have 10 to 12 (tractors) in a class, you’ve done pretty good. Three of the classes had 18; one had 16.”
Roby also had special mention of the parade and pageant that occurred on Sunday, which also drew good crowds and apparently went off without a hitch.
All in all, would Roby consider the 2019 Henry County Fair to be a success?
“I think so,” he said. “As long as the weather cooperates, we usually have a good turnout.
“I’d like to thank the junior fair board for their assistance, and the senior fair board for all the dedication and work.”
Next on Roby’s agenda: take a deep breath and immediately begin preparation for the 2020 Henry County Fair. “That’s usually how it works,” he said with a laugh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.