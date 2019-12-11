Good Samaritan School in Defiance held its annual holiday program titled, Good Sam’s Rockin’ Christmas, on Monday. Here, students from Michelle Rodger, Brittany Harris and Tanya Bradley’s class perform on stage to the song, “Rockin Around The Christmas Tree.” In addition to performances, there was a silent auction of gingerbread houses, and refreshments following the performance.
