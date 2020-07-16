• Region

Golf outing:

The Community Memorial Hospital Foundation will host its 20th annual golf outing Aug. 6 at Auglaize Golf Course, 19062 County Road 212, Defiance. All proceeds from the event go to the foundation in support of new/existing services at Community Memorial Hospital.

Sponsorships are currently being accepted with several different levels available, as well as silent auction items. Team registrations are being accepted for the event, which features a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and includes snacks, drinks and a meal following golf.

For more information, contact Kevin Wannemacher at 419-542-5696, or at kwannemacher@cmhosp.com.

