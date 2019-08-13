Many types of vehicles get to have their place in the sun during most county fairs. For Henry County, that includes golf carts.
While golf carts have been a staple of fair transportation for years, they have gotten to be a bit more prominent this year, as for the first time there are three different contests involving the vehicles at the fairgrounds over three days.
Monday saw the very first golf cart rodeo, which was held near the pavilion on the fairgrounds’ south side near the merchant’s building.
“This was our first year,” said organizer Tracy Black, “and we were hoping for quite a bit of entries.”
Rodeo competitors, in this case, two per cart, had to drive their carts through a course, but there was a catch. “During the course, the passenger had to hold an egg on a spoon without losing the egg,” said Black.
The eggs could be replaced from a supply the competitors carried with them, and points were gained if any eggs remained when the task was completed. Winning first place in the rodeo were Liberty Center residents Shay Ashley and Chelsea Hartman, with second place going to Lyndon and Karen Engler, also of Liberty Center.
The next of the three contests begins at 10 a.m. today, with the emphasis this time on creativity rather than speed. Entrants could take part in a decorated golf cart contest, with prizes being given for the best decorated carts in four separate themes.
“The themes were patriotic, famous character, fair themed and Disney,” Black said.
On Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., pairs of competitors will hit the tracks again, but this time no eggs will be in sight... nor will anything else be in sight for some of the contestants.
“Wednesday is the blind challenge,” she said, explaining that the driver of each two-passenger cart will be blindfolded and the passenger would have to direct the driver through the course.
Those involved with the golf cart activities hope to see them grow and expand in future fairs. “There are so many golf carts around,” Black pointed out, “and this was just a way to think of something new for everybody to do.”
