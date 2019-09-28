Five decades into his work, Defiance attorney John Goldenetz has a plan for stepping back from his private practice, but he’s in no hurry.
His professional longevity — 50 years a practicing attorney in November — will be recognized Wednesday by the Northwest Ohio Bar Association during a luncheon at the Napoleon Armory. And while he continues to enjoy the profession he’s honed during a long career in his home town, Goldenetz, 77, has another passion — fiction writing, which he eventually wants to do all the time.
“I’m not sure the number of years,” he said, when asked this week when he’ll retire. “I guess as long as I can do it, I will do it, but if I see a clear way I can transition and write full-time, that’s when I’ll make the break. I don’t know when that will be.”
Eventually, he wants to self-publish his works of fiction.
“I am trying to be an author,” he explained. “I have about a half dozen books in some stage of production. My intention is to self-publish.”
But as he works toward that goal, Goldenetz continues with his long-standing solo practice at 402 Fifth St., which has exposed him to all aspects of the legal system. He remains one of Defiance’s longest serving — if not the longest serving — attorney, handling an array of tasks such as criminal and traffic defense work, domestic relations, probate matters and estate planning.
Looking back over the last 50 years, Goldenetz said, “I’ve enjoyed it. It’s a lot of work, and what I like about it is the variety. There’s a lot of variety in law practice.”
And he’s enjoyed staying and practicing in a small town like Defiance.
“It’s a great place to practice in,” said the 1960 Defiance High School graduate. “We have a very collegiate bar association and I’ve practiced in different counties. It’s really a nice area to practice in. I’d much rather do this here than a city like Toledo and Cleveland.”
Trial work is his favorite.
“Trial work is the most enjoyable for me, jury trials particularly,” said Goldenetz, noting that they take the most preparation.
He added that “the jury system is the key point of our legal system ... and I have confidence in the jury system. I don’t want to see that go by the wayside. I think there’s always a danger that could happen.”
An only child, Goldenetz’s career choice went a little against the grain, as he was the son of a well-known Defiance grocer — Paul Goldenetz, who owned a long-standing store at 515 Hopkins St. The store opened in 1880 and lasted a century before being sold in 1980.
John said he “kind of grew up in the grocery business” and knew the “supermarket business was there waiting for me.” And he did work in the store in high school and immediately thereafter, but opted for a legal career, noting that his father — who gave him “an example of honesty and hard work” — “certainly supported my choice.”
Why the legal profession?
“I suppose I wanted to help people solve problems, and I was interested in doing justice,” he said.
The path to his career began at Ohio Northern University in Ada, where he earned his undergraduate degree, and continued with a law degree in 1969 from Valparaiso University in northwest Indiana.
It wasn’t long before he put his education to good work, being appointed the city of Defiance’s assistant solicitor to Roger Bacon before being elected city solicitor in 1972 at a still youthful age.
“I kind of took it in stride,” he said. “It was a big responsibility.”
Goldenetz served one term as solicitor, but his re-election bid was unsuccessful as were two runs for county prosecutor and a campaign for county juvenile/probate judge — all early in his career.
Long interested in politics, Goldenetz quipped that “I guess some place along the line, politics was not my intended vocation, so I settled into private practice. Politics has always been of interest to me — now as an observer, not a participant.”
He’s also been a participant in music, for many years an accompanying pianist at Defiance Rotary meetings. Glaucoma has made it difficult for him to read sheet music, and ended his piano playing, but Goldenetz still retains an interest in music.
For example, until recently he served as a board member on the Williams County Community Concert Association.
Meanwhile, he and his wife, Mary, have celebrated 54 years of marriage, and have two children, Mike and Angela, as well as two grandchildren.
