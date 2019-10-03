Goldenetz

Defiance attorney John Goldenetz was recognized for 50 years in practice during Wednesday's annual meeting of the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) District 3, which includes lawyers from Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Williams and Wood counties. Pictured presenting the award to Goldenetz is Eleana Drakatos, OSBA president. The meeting took place at The Armory Arts and Events Center in downtown Napoleon. 

 Taryn Lawson/C-N Photo

Defiance attorney John Goldenetz was recognized for 50 years in practice during Wednesday’s annual meeting of the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) District 3, which includes lawyers from Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Williams and Wood counties. Pictured presenting the award to Goldenetz is Eleana Drakatos, OSBA president. The meeting took place at The Armory Arts and Events Center in downtown Napoleon.

Tags

Load comments