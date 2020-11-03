Gold Star Banner
Photo courtesy of Kim Oxender

A Gold Star Banner was presented in Defiance recently to Tarry Eicher (center), whose son, Sgt. Michael P. Hodshire, was killed in action on Oct. 30, 2005, while serving in Iraq. Attending the presentation were Kim Oxender (left), American Legion Rider member; and Bob Clark, American Legion Rider member and Blue Star Banner coordinator.

Load comments