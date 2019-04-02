Going one-way? Paulding, ODOT to set meeting

PAULDING — There’s only one way to do it — set up a meeting.
Paulding officials will be contacting the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to set up a meeting to discuss making the roads around the courthouse one-way only.
That topic and the upcoming loss of mayor’s court were discussed during the Paulding Village Council meeting on Monday.
Councilman Randy Daeger said he wanted to set up a street committee to talk about the traffic flow around courthouse square. The meeting would be scheduled when ODOT officials are available.
“I’ve had a lot of positive feedback about it (one-way roads),” Daeger said. “If
ODOT won’t let us do it, there’s no use in pursuing it.”
Councilwoman Barb Rife asked Daeger what he was envisioning with the roadways.
Daeger said a roundabout or rather a “squareabout” around the square. He pointed out that Defiance and Angola, Ind., have them on major roadways.
Fiscal officer Annette Hasch said that the roads around the courthouse include U.S. 127 — a permitted roadway for trucks. She said that truck drivers can take wide loads through there now, but “they’ll never make it” around a “squareabout.”
Daeger said the issues could be talked about during the meeting with ODOT.
In another matter, Solicitor Harvey Hyman said he looked further into the state statute on what will happen with the mayor’s court once the Paulding County Court becomes a municipal court in 2020.
“It will do away with our mayor’s court — other municipalities in the county will still have a mayor’s court though,” he said, adding that even though mayor’s court won’t exist, “(It) doesn’t absolve us from prosecuting cases.”
Hyman pointed out that he currently prosecutes some cases that do get sent over there, but that’s not many.
He said it would be possible to contract with the Paulding County prosecutor’s office to prosecute those cases, but he didn’t know if they wanted to do that with its current case load.
Concerning fines, Hyman said the village will get 40% of the bail forfeitures, except on speeding tickets that go to the state.
Mayor Greg Reinhart asked if the village can pass an ordinance to keep the mayor’s court.
“We can’t undo this by ordinance,” Hyman said. Reinhart asked him to check on it.
Council also had the first reading of a resolution to submit a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy on the ballot for fire services. The renewal levy would generate $43,761 a year, if passed in Nov. 5 election.
Phase III of the combined sewer overflow project, the new squad car and rental fees for the softball fields also were discussed (see related story).
