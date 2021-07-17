downtown demolition photo
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

This was the view of Clinton Street’s 100 block from West Fort Street Thursday evening following a third day of work by All Excavating & Demo, McComb. The company is removing several buildings on land purchased by the city, primarily with Federal Emergency Management Agency funds. The city has general plans to build an amphitheater, pavilion and clock tower replica there in the future, although this still must be approved by city council.

