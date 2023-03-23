The Young People’s Theatre Guild (YPTG) performed “Godspell Jr.” last weekend in Defiance under the direction of Ann and Ned Clark at the Stroede Center for the Arts.
The Young People’s Theatre Guild (YPTG) performed “Godspell Jr.” last weekend in Defiance under the direction of Ann and Ned Clark at the Stroede Center for the Arts.
The YPTG cast consisted of 25 children ranging in grades four to eight.
“Godspell Jr.” was conceived and originally directed by John-Michael Teblak with the story being an adaptation of the musical “Godspell.” The story follows the lead character “Jesus,” who was performed by Colin Stein.
“Godspell Jr.” consists of parables and stories from Jesus’ life, from the beginning times to his crucifixion at the end of the musical.
“Judas,” performed by Connor Stein, along with “John the Baptist,” performed by Trevor Osborne, were also key characters in the story while they worked alongside Jesus to portray the story of “Godspell Jr.” They led the cast through the different parables of Jesus.
Colin did a wonderful job at portraying the character Jesus. His calm stage presence embodied the character very well. It was very clear that Colin had many lines to learn, but not one line was missed or misspoken!
The musical had of a variety of different songs such as “Day by Day” featuring Addison Mock and company, “Light of the World” featuring Ayden Bustamante and Marilyn Andres, including company, and lastly “Beautiful City” which featured Lillian Myers and company.
The directors/cast did an outstanding job at interacting with the crowd with the use of dancing in the aisles and using the stage to their full advantage.
The costume design by Diana Bauer brightened the whole room with the daring patterns and bold colors. Some pieces were homemade, which added a genuine touch to the costumes. The attention to detail was unmatched.
The lights and tech by John Adkins, Matt Bauer, Zavier Finkenbiner and Adam Zachrich during the musical was on point and never missed a beat. The timing of the spotlights were well practiced. The effects used during Jesus’ crucifixion were impressive.
Overall, the young casts’ overall talent shows a promising future for the arts community in the Defiance area and beyond!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.