Colin Stein, who played “Jesus,” led the cast in “Prepare Ye (the Way of the Lord)” at Saturday night’s production of “Godspell” at the Stroede Center for the Arts in Defiance.

The Young People’s Theatre Guild (YPTG) performed “Godspell Jr.” last weekend in Defiance under the direction of Ann and Ned Clark at the Stroede Center for the Arts.


