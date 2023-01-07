The building manager of Defiance's 319 Wayne Ave Stroede Center for the Arts and director of the Young People's Theatre Guild, Allen Blake, hopes to move in a direction that caters to a younger audience.
The building manager of Defiance's 319 Wayne Ave Stroede Center for the Arts and director of the Young People's Theatre Guild, Allen Blake, hopes to move in a direction that caters to a younger audience.
In an interview with The Crescent-News Allen Blake expressed that he wants to produce more interest among kids.
"It's not a new direction as much as it is awareness of Stroede introducing the art to the children to expand their world through the arts and to let the parents know of these opportunities", Blake said.
When speaking about this new path, Blake said, "There was a good turnout for Polar Express," he said in reference to a movie shown at the Stroede in December.
After being asked how this was a factor in the new schedule, Blake said, "After seeing the response from the kids and their familes. They loved the big screen, the theatre seats and the movie! That's when we decided to give the families (what they) wanted."
Films that had been scheduled to be shown during "Cinema at the Stroede" each month through June have been canceled for the remainder of the season. This will be re-evaluated at a later time, according to Peg McDonald, associate director for the Stroede Center for the Arts.
The Stroede had shown classic movies before the coronavirus pandemic, but canceled them to health concerns. These were later brought back, although attendance was not strong.
In the spirit of taking the Stroede in a more child-centered direction, the Young People's Theatre Guild is planning separate events on Jan. 14.
From 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. the Young People's Theatre Guild will be holding auditions for grades 4-8 at the Stroede for its upcoming musical "Godspell Jr" being directed by Ned and Ann Clark.
Those wishing to audition will need to prepare a one-minute song of their choice. They will also be asked to read a portion of the script on stage.
In the evening at 7 p.m. that day, the theatre will be showing the movie "Frozen." The entrance fee is a suggested $5 donation.
As the Stroede Center for the Arts moves in a more child-centered direction, Blake hopes
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.