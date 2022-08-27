HICKSVILLE — Winners in the junior fair goat show at the Defiance County Fair have been announced. They include:
Zoe Appel, first place Boer senior showmanship, first place division 9 Boer wether market, champion Boer market wether goat; Natalie Timbrook, first place Boer intermediate showmanship, first place overall intermediate goat showmanship, reserve champion dairy market wether goat; Lauren Speiser, first place Boer junior showmanship, first place Pygmy dry yearling doe; Adalyn Zeedyk, first place Boer beginning showmanship, first place overall beginning goat showmanship; Bethany Singer, first place Pygmy international showmanship, first place Pygmy does under 2 years, first place Pygmy doe 4 years and under 5, first place Pygmy does 5 years and older, first place miniature born raised doe freshened.
Anthony Singer, first place Pygmy junior showmanship, first place overall junior goat showmanship, first place mother daughter Pygmy; Shiloh Kenning, first place Pygmy beginner showmanship, first place pygmy intermediate kid doe, first place Pygmy senior kid doe, champion dry miniature doe, first place Pygmy born/raised doe dry, reserve champion miniature doe in show; Emily Wentland, first place dairy senior showmanship, first place overall senior goat showmanship, first place all other breeds (AOB) dry yearling doe, first place AOB born/raised doe dry, first place AOB does 2 years and under 3, first place AOB does 5 years and older, first place AOB born/raised doe freshened, first place AOB mother daughter, reserve champion all other purebreds doe in show.
Allie Nelson, first place dairy intermediate showmanship, first place class 4 dairy market wether, champion dairy market wether goat; Olivia Zeedyk, first place dairy junior showmanship, first place AOB does 3 years under 4 years, champion all other purebreds milking doe, champion all other purebreds doe in show, reserve champion dairy doe in show; Tucker Zeedyk, first place dairy beginning showmanship, first place Nigerian does 3 years under 4, first place pack class; Dane Ewers, first place class 1 dairy market wether; Jarred Black, first place class 2 dairy market wether; Rachel Ward, first place born and raised dairy market wether;
Mackayla Mack, first place class 3 dairy market wether; Jayden Schultz, first place class 5 Boer wether market, first place boer does 2 years under 3, first place Boer does 5 years and older; Garrett Sheets, first place class 6 Boer wether market, first place (with Emma Sheets) decorated goat pen; Logan Schroeder, first place class 7 Boer wether market, reserve champion Boer market wether goat, intermediate Boer kid; Logan Bok, first place class 8 Boer wether market, first place born and raised Boer market wether, first place senior Boer kid.
Rylan Wentland, first place Nigerian junior kid doe, first place Nigerian dry yearling doe, champion dry Nigerian doe, first place born raised Nigerian doe dry, first place Nigerian does 2 years under 3, first place Nigerian does 5 years and older, champion Nigerian milking doe, first place born raised Nigerian doe freshened, champion Nigerian doe in show, reserve champion Nigerian doe in show, champion dairy doe in show; Kaidynn Whitman-Jones, first place Nigerian intermediate kid doe, first place Nigerian does under 2 years, first place Nigerian mother daughter.
Emma Anderson, first place Nigerian does 4 years under 5; Emma Ridgway, first place AOB junior kid doe; Aiden Smith, first place AOB intermediate kid doe, first place AOB does 4 years under 5; Jace Ewers, first place AOB senior kid doe, champion dry all other purebreds doe; Hayden Bok, first place dry yearling Boer doe, champion dry Boer/Kiko doe, first place born raised boer doe dry, champion Boer kiko doe in show; Hailey Schultz, first place Boer does under 2 years, first place Boer does 4 years under 5, champion Boer/Kiko production doe; Emma Zeedyk, reserve champion Boer/Kiko doe in show.
Ethan Guilford, first place Pygmy does 2 years under 3, first place Pygmy does 3 years under 4, champion miniature milking doe, champion miniature doe in show, first place miniature wether born after 1/1; Gracie Kwiatkowski, first place fainters dry yearling doe, champion dry miniature doe, champion miniature doe in show, first place wether goat cart class; Josh Kiwatkowski, first place fainters doe 5 years and older, champion miniature milking doe, reserve champion miniature doe in show; Braydon Perez, first place miniature wether, champion Pygmy wether; Gretchen Tipton, reserve champion Pygmy wether; Levi Guisinger, first place goat costume class; and James Shininger, first place pet goat class.
