The Paulding County Chapter of Wreaths Across America had a goal to place more than 500 wreaths on grave sites throughout Paulding County to honor those who have served. Thanks to the generosity of residents more than 700 wreaths were placed, making 2019 a successful year.
The goal for 2020, the organization’s third year in operation, is to sell 1,000 wreaths. The cost is $15 each. Those who buy two ($30), will get a third one free. This is a great opportunity to thank a veteran, whether a family member or someone who no longer has family in the area. For more information, call Linda McCain at 419-670-2659. The cut-off date to purchase wreaths each year is in November.
For those not familiar with Wreaths Across America, every December the organization holds wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,600 additional locations across the world.
Paulding’s wreath-laying ceremony will be held Dec. 19 at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Paulding County Road 87. Also, there will be many events in summer where residents will be able to purchase wreaths from Wreaths across America volunteers.
The first event of the season and the kick-off event will be held at the Memorial Day celebration at the Paulding VFW. The group has a Facebook page with event dates and times details.
Wreaths Across America’s core mission is to remember, honor, and teach. Remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families, and teach the future generations about the sacrifices made to preserve our freedoms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.