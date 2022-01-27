ARCHBOLD — The 7 p.m. concert scheduled for today at Sauder Village and featuring Girl Named Tom has been postponed.

The event is rescheduled for Feb. 17, according to a press release received from the sponsor of the event, the Ohio Farm Bureau.

Concerning the concert, the press release says, "...it is now postponed because the father of the group 'Girl Named Tom' passed away early this morning."

