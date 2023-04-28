General Motors’ first-quarter earnings results — released this week — continued to provide good news for the company and its Defiance plant on top of recent strong performances.
GM’s adjusted profit before interest and taxes came in at $3.8 billion.
This news comes amidst a large investment at the Defiance plant. In January, the company announced a $55 million project to support, among other things, the transition of a new type of engine block for pickup trucks, part of a $187 million ingestion of funds over a number of years, Assistant Plant Manager Chad Engelhart told The Crescent-News during an exclusive interview this week on a variety of topics.
This has allowed GM to keep Defiance plant employee numbers steady at 531. They were paid $59.6 million in “taxable wages” in 2022, according to Engelhart.
The company also has begun a new employee recognition/public engagement which is visible to passersby of the plant on Ohio 281, just east of the Defiance city limits.
In recent months, GM plant employees have been featured on two billboards due south of the plant and along Ohio 281. Two Defiance plant employees, and a little bit about their job and life outside GM, are featured every month or so on the billboards.
“It’s all about employee engagement — to show what we do at the plant and how you can make a life at GM — really to showcase everything,” said Engelhart.
He isn’t sure what the longer term plan for the billboards is, but for now GM will continue occasionally highlighting the members of its workforce
“I’m not sure the long-term plan,” said Engelhart.”I know that we are in phase two and there’s already phase three in motion. It’s been very popular amongst the teams, and it has really worked as an engagement and a good tool.”
Emloyees are chosen based on their innovations and ideas at GM as well as their “contributions to the community and things that they do,” according to Engelhart.
“The idea is to keep it fresh and give as many people opportunities as we can,” he said. “... we have 12 (employees) selected already. There’s plenty of depth and plenty of opportunity going forward to continue to change it out.”
Other local community engagement efforts by the Defiance plant include picking up litter along Ohio 281, donating beds to nonprofits such as “Let’s Build Beds” and the House of Ruth, and contributing to other causes.
“There’s quite a few things that we do locally,” said Engelhart, noted that since 2019 GM has donated just over $152,000 to non-profit organizations. “We go above and beyond as far as the give back, not just donating funds to the community, but giving back to the community. We have great employees here at the site. They’re always wiling to give and give back. Our quality is benchmark in the casting world ... . We got a lot of great people here at the site that come in every day and do what they need to do and make GM successful and produce the great vehicles and the heart of the truck platform that we produce as a company.”
He added that he is “proud of the team.”
Engelhart became the GM plant’s assistant manager in December 2019, and serves under Plant Manager Steve Hartwig.
A Michigan native, Engelhart has been at six GM plants over 28 years, including Defiance.
The others are Flint, Mich.; Romulus, Mich.; Warren, Mich.; Bedford, Ind.; and Moraine near Dayton.
