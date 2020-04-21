A Defiance County Common Pleas Court case involving a General Motors asbestos-related lawsuit has been formally dismissed.
The suit originally was filed in 2011 by Anna Bolen, Cleveland, surviving wife of former Defiance GM plant employee Bobby Bolen, who died in 2008. She had requested that she be allowed to participate in the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (OBWC) program by collecting widow’s benefits.
But according to Judge Joseph Schmenk, the suit was dismissed by the plaintiff in 2017 after GM contented in a motion that there was “not adequate scientific data to show that the asbestos exposure caused the cancer.”
However, GM believed that the case should not have been dismissed in this manner, he indicated. Therefore, it filed a motion seek summary judgment, which Schmenk recently granted.
“They (GM) were concerned,” he explained. “They wanted a court decision dismissing it, so they filed the most recent (motion), so it resulted in the court dismissing it.”
The suit had claimed that due to Bobby Bolen’s “occupational exposure to asbestos and other workplace toxins,” he “contracted an occupational disease described as lung and colon cancer. Mr. Bolen’s lung and colon cancer directly and approximately resulted in his death on June 20, 2008.”
Bolen’s case was one of many asbestos-related lawsuits involving the local GM plant that have been resolved in common pleas court.
Several of these cases went to trial with juries ruling that the surviving spouses are entitled to survivor benefits through OBWC. Others were resolved before going to trial.
The Bolen suit was filed by the law firm Kelley & Ferrarro, LLP of Cleveland, which as handled many of the cases.
