General Motors Powertrain donated $1,000 to the Defiance County D.A.R.E. program. Pictured here accepting the check is, left, Deputy Dana Phipps, D.A.R.E. Officer, with therapy dog Scout, and Steve Hartwig, GM Plant Manager.

 Photo courtesy DARE program

