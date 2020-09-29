WARREN, Mich. — An investment announcement here Monday by General Motors is good news for Defiance County’s local plant on Ohio 281, just east of Defiance.
GM officials announced that the firm will invest $71 million in two company plants — one in Toledo ($39 million) and the other in the local facility ($32 million).
A news release provided by Dan Flores of GM Communications, did not provide specifics about the Defiance investment, but Defiance County’s economic development director, Jerry Hayes, said the commitment will help retain 60 jobs. All told, the GM plant employs 580, according to Flores.
“I’m very pleased to hear about this investment,” said Hayes. “We hope this leads to even more growth and re-establishment of the Defiance facility. We know through the years Defiance has been a very important part of the GM Powertrain division, and hope that continues into the future.”
Besides the local GM plant’s employment level, Defiance Mayor Mike McCann noted that the facility is one of the city’s largest water customers.
“Any time we get information that GM is going to make investment in the plant we’re obviously thrilled,” he said. “.. Investment in our local plant is an indication that they plan to stay here, and that makes us feel good. We obviously appreciate our relationship with them and look forward for more good things to come to us.”
The Defiance plant builds engine cylinder blocks and head castings for inline-four, V-6 and V-8 engines used in Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles, according to GM.
Opened in 1948, the plant once employed some 4,500 workers, but that figure has dropped consistently in recent decades, often through attrition. Still, the company is one of Defiance County’s three largest employers, according to Hayes.
The biggest is Johns Manville, which has two plants in Defiance, while the third is Defiance Metal Products.
GM’s other announced investment — $39 million for Toledo Transmission Operations in Toledo, just south of the Michigan border — will benefit a plant that builds four types of transmissions for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. It employs 1,700 persons.
GM noted in its press release that between the Toledo and Defiance plants “240 good-paying” jobs will be retained with the $71 million investment.
“Through these investments, GM continues to strengthen its significant manufacturing presence in Ohio,” stated Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North American Manufacturing and Labor Relations, in the GM press release. “Our Toledo and Defiance teams continue to focus on building world-class products for our customers, and these actions are an investment in their futures.”
