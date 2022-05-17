May 19, 2022 marks the eleventh anniversary for Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), which is celebrated annually on the third Thursday of May.
GAAD is a worldwide day of awareness that promotes digital accessibility and inclusion to individuals with disabilities and impairments. It is a chance to honor progress and a chance to learn ways to advance digital accessibility and inclusion.
Accessible websites are designed to be easy to perceive and operate. People with disabilities total over 50 million in the US, and over 1 billion people worldwide. Digital/web accessibility centers around the idea that online resources should be universally usable across a variety of sensory, physical and cognitive abilities.
Accessible web content aims to be understandable and compatible with Assistive Technology (AT) such as screen readers and Braille displays. In addition to assisting people with disabilities, web accessibility helps many others as well, including people with mild or temporary impairments, people whose first language is not English, people on mobile devices, and the older population. For example, having sufficient color contrast is helpful for people on mobile devices in bright sunlight, and videos with captions are great for anyone in noisy or quiet environments.
Here are some ways you can participate in GAAD:
• Navigate a website using only a keyboard. Move between interactive components (such as links and buttons) by using the Tab key (move to next item) and Shift+Tab keys (move to previous item). Press Enter to trigger links.
• Navigate a website using a screen reader. A free one that is available to download is Non-Visual Desktop Access (NVDA).
• Improve accessibility on your social media posts in three ways: Include “alt text” (accessible image descriptions) on images. Explore apps that add captions to your videos. Finally, capitalize the first letter of each word in a hashtag so they’re easier to read. For example, use #GlobalAccessibilityAwarenessDay instead of #globalaccessibilityawarenessday.
• Explore text colors with sufficient color contrast. This tool generates compatible text colors for a given hex value background color and font size.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.