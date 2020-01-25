• Henry County
Road closure:
Glenwood Avenue at the Napoleon city limits will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for underground utility work on the Napoleon Williams pump station project.
Vehicles will be detoured to Ohio 108 or County Road 15. Local residents' access to homes will be maintained.
