OTTAWA — The Ohio Highway Patrol's Lima Post is investigating a fatal car-train collision which occurred Tuesday morning just south of here.
The collision occurred at 4:56 a.m. on Road N-8 in Putnam County's Pleasant Township, between Ottawa and Columbus Grove, according to the Patrol. A 2011 Buick Lacrosse, driven by Victoria Barlage, 63, Glandorf, was eastbound on Road N-8 when her vehicle was struck by a southbound CSX train engineered by John Mansfield, 45, Elida.
There was no damage to the train or railroad property, and Mansfield was not injured, a press release from the Patrol noted. The Buick was heavily damaged while Barlage was pronounced dead at the scene by Putnam County Coroner Dr. Jennifer Maag.
According to the report, the train's horn was used and headlights were on. The crossing gates were down and flashing at the time of the crash.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Barlage was not wearing a safety belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Ottawa Police Department, Putnam County Coroner's Office, CSX Railroad Police, Ottawa Fire and Putnam County EMS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.