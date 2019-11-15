The Defiance Dream Center hosted a business leader meet and greet Thursday morning to raise awareness for the #GivingTuesdayNWO event that will take place Dec. 1 at Founder’s Hall in Archbold. #GivingTuesdayNWO is an event held the first Tuesday of December to raise money for local 501©3 organizations in good standing, and churches that help those in need in northwest Ohio.
