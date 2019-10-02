ARCHBOLD — Shari Beck’s idea behind #GivingTuesdayNWO was simple enough, host a fundraiser to raise money for local 501©3 organizations in good standing and churches that help those in need in northwest Ohio.
Beck hoped the fundraiser held last November at Northwest State Community College would make an impact. Her goal was to raise $500,000 (a goal she was told was too ambitious). Even after finding matching dollars, she still wasn’t sure the goal was possible. However, when the dust settled, a total of $1,628,187.51 was raised for 98 non-profit entities.
Not a fundraiser by nature, Beck is a financial consultant at Everence Financial, a not-for-profit, faith-based, financial planning organization in Archbold that sponsors #GivingTuesdayNWO. Following the success of the first-ever fundraiser last year, she has announced that #GivingTuesdayNWO will host its second annual event in early December.
“In 2017 our office did a charitable workshop in the area that featured a keynote speaker from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and local attorneys and accountants about best ways to give,” said Beck. “We invited non-profits to that event, but I found that there really wasn’t a call to action, and not too many people interacted with the people from the non-profits.
“So, in planning an event for 2018, I thought, let’s scrap the speakers and put the non-profits on stage,” continued Beck. “My hope was that they would share their mission of serving northwest Ohio, and from there, it really just built upon itself. I found matching dollars (from families, businesses and anonymous donors) who challenged everyone to give to organizations that make a difference.”
Little did Beck know that her (ambitious) goal of $500,000 would lead to the donation of more than $1.6 million in just more than two hours.
“We told as many people about it as we could, I spoke at many churches beforehand, and in the end we ended up selling more than 200 tickets,” Beck said. “The energy in the room, the reaction of everyone ... it was overwhelming, I never thought that would happen. What I really loved about it was everyone was talking to the non-profits in attendance about their mission. That meant a lot to me.”
#GivingTuesday is a movement that was created as an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season. In the United States, it is observed the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This year’s #GivingTuesdayNWO event will be held at Founder’s Hall at Sauder Village, Dec. 3 beginning at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and include: The Difference Makers Expo and appetizers; dinner and a panel discussion from local non-profits; and giving opportunities important to attendees. Tickets can be purchased by going to everence.com, or by calling Beck at 419-446-4618. Anyone interested in being part of matching dollars can also contact Beck at that number, or at shari.beck@everence.com.
At last year’s event, a group of “Difference Makers” were selected to share their stories to those in attendance. This year’s “Difference Makers” that will share their stories include: Archbold Fish; Black Swamp Arts Council; Care & Share Gift & Thrift; Compassion Medical Clinic; It All Matters; Defiance Dream Center; Growing Hope Farm; Stand for Truth/10 Talents; CPC Women’s Health Resource; and Buckeye Border Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“The ‘Difference Makers’ that spoke last year, and the ‘Difference Makers’ that will speak this year, will do so as a panel with three or four up in front at a time,” said Beck. “The format is very conversational, which people really appreciated last year, because they felt they were part of the conversation. In between panels, there’s a quick break where people can ask questions to organizations 1-on-1, and to designate gifts to organizations and churches.
“Following each break, an update is given as to how much has been raised up to that point, which is also very exciting,” continued Beck. “Watching the surprise on people’s faces when we came back from each break last year with updates on the gifts was amazing. At the first break last year, the amount was $250,000, after the second it was $550,000, after the third it $850,000 and it just kept going. To witness that ... wow, just wow.”
Beck emphasized that the event is for everyone.
“This event is made for the person who is new to giving, and maybe just wants to give $40, and for people who want to give thousands of dollars, it’s really not meant to be a gala,” said Beck. “People can come in jeans, be comfortable, and learn about local causes, or even causes around the world. It’s a great way to help organizations that make a difference in people’s lives close to home and all over.”
